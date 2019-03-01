NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Banking & Financial Services

Hasmukh Adhia Appointed Non-Executive Chairman Of Bank Of Baroda

Hasmukh Adhia, a 1981-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, superannuated on November 30 last year. He last served as the Finance Secretary.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: March 01, 2019 20:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Hasmukh Adhia Appointed Non-Executive Chairman Of Bank Of Baroda

Former Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia was appointed as non-executive chairman of Bank of Baroda.


Former Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia was appointed as non-executive chairman of Bank of Baroda on Friday, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as part-time non-official director as well as non-executive chairman on the board of Bank of Baroda for a period of three years, it said.

Mr Adhia, a 1981-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, superannuated on November 30 last year. He last served as the Finance Secretary.

A few days before his retirement, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had described Mr Adhia as a "no-nonsense civil servant who performed his job with professionalism".

In a Facebook post, titled ''Dr. Hasmukh Adhia retires'', Mr Jaitley had said, "He was unquestionably a highly competent, disciplined, no-nonsense civil servant and of course, with impeccable integrity."

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Hasmukh Adhia

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IAF PilotAbhinandan VarthamanAbhinandan Varthaman NewsSushma SwarajIndia PakUSLive TVEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HSamsung M30Redmi Note 7Redmi Note 7 ProAbhinandan Parents

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top