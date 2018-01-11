Harvard Alumnus Ajit Jain Named Berkshire Hathaway VC. Five Things To Know

Five Things To Know About Ajit Jain
1. Ajit Jain graduated from the IIT Kharagpur in India with a BTech in mechanical engineering in 1972.
2. Ajit Jain is an older cousin of Anshu Jain, who is the president of Cantor Fitzgerald and the former Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank.
3. In 1978, Ajit Jain went to the US, where he studied for a management degree from Harvard University. He returned to India to tie the marital knot in the early 1980s but returned to the United States.
4. Warren Buffett, while lauding Ajit Jain, once said, "If there were ever to be another Ajit and you could swap me for him, don't hesitate. Make the trade!"
5. Buffett was so impressed with Jain and his dedication for work that he even wrote a letter to his parents asking for one more Ajit. His family liked the gesture so much so that they framed Buffett's letter and hung on the living room's wall.