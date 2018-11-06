NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Samvat 2075: Analysts Share Their Top Stock Picks For Diwali 2018

Happy Deepavali 2018: Samvat 2075 will begin with a 60-minute special trading session between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm on Wednesday, November 7.

Market | | Updated: November 07, 2018 13:30 IST
Diwali 2018: Samvat 2075 will begin with a 60-minute special trading session on Wednesday

Samvat 2074 or the year from Diwali 2017 to Diwali 2018 has fetched lukewarm returns to investors in the domestic stock markets. BSE and NSE benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - gave returns of 7.4 per cent and 3.1 per cent since Diwali 2017 respectively. This is significantly lower than returns of 16 per cent and 17.5 per cent in the previous year (Samvat 2073). The year - Samvat 2075 - will begin with a 60-minute special trading session on Wednesday, November 7. Trading will begin at 5:30 pm and stop at 6:30 pm.

 

Meanwhile, brokerages have shared their top picks for your equity investments this Diwali:

IDBI Capital Markets

Here are some of the Diwali stock picks shared by IDBI Capital Markets:

StockTarget price
Hero MotoCorpRs 3,330
Petronet LNGRs 276
Yes BankRs 290
Aurobindo PharmaRs 915
Titan CompanyRs 1,017
(Source: IDBI Capital Markets) 

 

Nirmal Bang

Here are five stocks recommended by Nirmal Bang:

StockTarget price
Britannia IndustriesRs 7,120
Kajaria CeramicsRs 492
Sanofi IndiaRs 7,570
City Union BankRs 235
PVRRs 1,785
(Source: Nirmal Bang) 

 

Equity99

Here are five stocks recommended by Equity99:

StockTarget price
NalcoRs 105
Andhra PetrochemicalsRs 150
L&T InfotechRs 2,500
Reliance IndustriesRs 1,300
South Indian BankRs 25
(Source: Equity99)

 

AUM Capital

The brokerage has recommended five stocks for the "Muhurat" trading session - the special one-hour session due on November 7:

  • JSPL
  • Maruti Suzuki India
  • Phillips Carbon Black
  • RBL Bank
  • Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers

