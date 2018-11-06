Samvat 2075: Analysts Share Their Top Stock Picks For Diwali 2018

Samvat 2074 or the year from Diwali 2017 to Diwali 2018 has fetched lukewarm returns to investors in the domestic stock markets. BSE and NSE benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - gave returns of 7.4 per cent and 3.1 per cent since Diwali 2017 respectively. This is significantly lower than returns of 16 per cent and 17.5 per cent in the previous year (Samvat 2073). The year - Samvat 2075 - will begin with a 60-minute special trading session on Wednesday, November 7. Trading will begin at 5:30 pm and stop at 6:30 pm.
Meanwhile, brokerages have shared their top picks for your equity investments this Diwali:
IDBI Capital Markets
Here are some of the Diwali stock picks shared by IDBI Capital Markets:
|Stock
|Target price
|Hero MotoCorp
|Rs 3,330
|Petronet LNG
|Rs 276
|Yes Bank
|Rs 290
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Rs 915
|Titan Company
|Rs 1,017
|(Source: IDBI Capital Markets)
Nirmal Bang
Here are five stocks recommended by Nirmal Bang:
|Stock
|Target price
|Britannia Industries
|Rs 7,120
|Kajaria Ceramics
|Rs 492
|Sanofi India
|Rs 7,570
|City Union Bank
|Rs 235
|PVR
|Rs 1,785
|(Source: Nirmal Bang)
Equity99
Here are five stocks recommended by Equity99:
|Stock
|Target price
|Nalco
|Rs 105
|Andhra Petrochemicals
|Rs 150
|L&T Infotech
|Rs 2,500
|Reliance Industries
|Rs 1,300
|South Indian Bank
|Rs 25
|(Source: Equity99)
AUM Capital
The brokerage has recommended five stocks for the "Muhurat" trading session - the special one-hour session due on November 7:
- JSPL
- Maruti Suzuki India
- Phillips Carbon Black
- RBL Bank
- Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers