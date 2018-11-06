Samvat 2075: Analysts Share Their Top Stock Picks For Diwali 2018

Diwali 2018: Samvat 2075 will begin with a 60-minute special trading session on Wednesday

Samvat 2074 or the year from Diwali 2017 to Diwali 2018 has fetched lukewarm returns to investors in the domestic stock markets. BSE and NSE benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - gave returns of 7.4 per cent and 3.1 per cent since Diwali 2017 respectively. This is significantly lower than returns of 16 per cent and 17.5 per cent in the previous year (Samvat 2073). The year - Samvat 2075 - will begin with a 60-minute special trading session on Wednesday, November 7. Trading will begin at 5:30 pm and stop at 6:30 pm.

Meanwhile, brokerages have shared their top picks for your equity investments this Diwali:

IDBI Capital Markets

Here are some of the Diwali stock picks shared by IDBI Capital Markets:

Stock Target price Hero MotoCorp Rs 3,330 Petronet LNG Rs 276 Yes Bank Rs 290 Aurobindo Pharma Rs 915 Titan Company Rs 1,017 (Source: IDBI Capital Markets)

Nirmal Bang

Here are five stocks recommended by Nirmal Bang:

Stock Target price Britannia Industries Rs 7,120 Kajaria Ceramics Rs 492 Sanofi India Rs 7,570 City Union Bank Rs 235 PVR Rs 1,785 (Source: Nirmal Bang)

Equity99

Here are five stocks recommended by Equity99:

Stock Target price Nalco Rs 105 Andhra Petrochemicals Rs 150 L&T Infotech Rs 2,500 Reliance Industries Rs 1,300 South Indian Bank Rs 25 (Source: Equity99)

AUM Capital

The brokerage has recommended five stocks for the "Muhurat" trading session - the special one-hour session due on November 7: