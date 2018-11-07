Markets Kick Off Samvat 2075 With 1% Jump As Sensex Gains Over 300 Points

The Sensex rose 7.4% in Samvat 2074 - the year from Diwali 2017 to Diwali 2018

Highlights Sensex, Nifty jump as much as 1% in intraday trade on Wednesday Infosys shares rise 1% to touch day's high of Rs 676.45 on NSE Markets to remain closed on Thursday for Diwali Balipratipada

Stock markets jumped as much as 1 per cent on Wednesday, in a special trading session to mark the occasion of Diwali 2018. The Samvat 2075 - the year from Diwali 2018 to Diwali 2019 - began with the Sensex rising 310 points to touch an intraday high of 35,302, and the Nifty moving 86 points higher to hit 10,616. Gains in IT, financial services and energy stocks pushed the domestic benchmark indices higher.

At 5:37 pm, the Sensex was trading 194 points, or 0.6 per cent, higher at 35,186. Top gainers on the 30-scrip index, Sensex, were Vedanta, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto, up around 1 per cent each. Shares in Infosys, the country's second largest software services exporter, contributed most to the Sensex.

The key BSE and NSE indices - Sensex and Nifty - fetched returns of 7.4 per cent and 3.1 per cent in Samvat 2074, sharply lower than those of 16 per cent and 17.5 per cent in the previous year (Samvat 2073).

Both the stock exchanges will remain closed on Thursday for Diwali Balipratipada, and will open next on Friday, November 9.