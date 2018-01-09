H-1B Visa Rules: Latest Development Seen 'Positive' For Indian IT The H-1B programme offers temporary US visas that allow companies to hire highly skilled foreign professionals working in areas with shortages of qualified American workers.

The Trump administration is not considering any proposal that would force H-1B visa holders to leave the country, news agency Press Trust of India reported, citing a US official. This comes as a relief for Indian techies. Analysts also termed it as a "positive" development for Indian IT. Earlier reports had said that the Trump administration was considering ending extensions for H-1B visa holders that could have impacted 7,50,000 Indian techies. Since taking office last January, the Trump administration has been talking about cracking down on the H-1B visa scheme."The development is positive, we have an Accumulate rating on Infosys and HCL Tech," said Sarabjit Kour Nangra, VP research-IT, Angel Broking.The USCIS "is not considering a regulatory change that would force H-1B visa holders to leave the United States by changing interpretation of section certain language in Section 104 C of the American Competitiveness in the 21st Century Act (AC21) statute that states that USCIS may grant the extensions" an official was quoted by Press Trust of India as saying."Even if it were, such a change would not likely result in these H-1B visa holders having to leave the United States because employers could request extensions in one-year increments under section 106(a)-(b) of AC21 instead," Jonathan Withington, Chief of Media Relations at the USCIS, said in a statement. The H-1B programme offers temporary US visas that allow companies to hire highly skilled foreign professionals working in areas with shortages of qualified American workers."The agency is considering a number of policy and regulatory changes to carry out the President's Buy American, Hire American Executive Order, including a thorough review of employment based visa programmes," Mr Withington said.