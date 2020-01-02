How Proposed Circle Rate Hike In Gurugram May Impact Property Market

In a statement dated December 27, the Gurugram administration notified the proposed collector rates applicable to five divisions and four sub-divisions in the region for the second phase of financial year 2019-20.

The five divisions are Gurugram, Sohna, Manesar, Pataudi and Farrukhnagar. The sub-divisions are Wazirabad, Badshahpur, Kadipur and Harsaru. The district administration has urged people to submit objections and suggestions till January 10.

A higher collector rate - also known as circle rate - means property registration and transfers will bring higher revenue for the government in the form of stamp duty. The move to double the circle rates in some of the major markets in Gurugram district surprised many property consultants.

"As it is, both demand and liquidity in the market are tepid. This proposed hike would further dampen end-user and investor sentiments, and thus the overall prospects of these markets in the New Year," said Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman of ANAROCK Property Consultants. "Both the primary and secondary housing markets will be negatively impacted by the hike."

"The most immediate impact will be on the luxury housing market in many upscale areas along Golf Course Road and various other sectors in the city," said Mr Kumar.

Currently, the Gurugram administration reviews the circle rates twice every year, a scheme adopted in October 2017 to narrow the gap between market and collector prices on sale of property.

A stamp duty of 8 per cent for urban parts and 6 per cent for rural regions is applicable for registration of property in the district.

Gurugram has the highest unsold stock in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) of about 57,950 units as of 2019-end, according to ANAROCK research. The proposed hike in major areas will "only worsen the situation for developers looking to shed their unsold stock", Mr Kumar added.

Mr Kumar is among many property experts who had expected the circle rates to largely remain unchanged if not come down marginally.