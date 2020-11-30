Commodity Markets To Remain Shut Today For Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday

Trading in the commodities listed on MCX will be available from 5 pm on November 30

Guru Nanak Jayanti Market Holiday. Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) remained shut on Monday morning for Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday. MCX will remain shut for the morning session, which is conducted between 9 am and 5 pm, but remain open for the evening session, which begins at 5 pm and goes on till 11:55 pm. That means trading in the commodities listed on Multi Commodity Exchange will be available from 5 pm on November 30.

Current Gold, Silver Rates

Currently, MCX gold futures, for a December 4 settlement, quote at Rs 48,106 per 10 grams.

On Friday, the MCX contract ended a volatile session at a loss of Rs 411, or 0.85 per cent, compared with its previous close of Rs 48,517. The gold futures contract for a February 5 delivery settled lower by Rs 404, or 0.83 per cent, at Rs 48,114.

MCX silver futures (December 4) followed suit, tumbling by Rs 773, or 1.29 per cent, to settle at Rs 59,100 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, domestic financial markets - including equity, debt and currency markets - remained shut o on Monday, November 30, for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Trading in these markets will resume on Tuesday, December 1.

The domestic equity, currency and debt markets will also remain closed on December 25 for Christmas.