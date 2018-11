Trading in all three markets will resume on Monday, November 26.

MUMBAI: Foreign exchange, debt and stock markets are closed on Friday for a public holiday on account of Gurpurab.

Trading in all three markets will resume on Monday, November 26.

The rupee ended at 70.65 to the dollar on Thursday, while the 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 7.71 per cent.

The broader NSE stock index ended lower on Thursday, down 0.7 per cent.