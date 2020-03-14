GST Council Hikes Rates On Mobile Phones from 12% To 18%

The new GST rates will come into effect on April 1, 2020.

The GST Council has hiked the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on mobile phones and allied parts from 12 per cent to 18 per cent, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. The finance minister was addressing a press conference after chairing the 39th meeting of GST Council held on March 14.

Among other decisions, the council rationalised the GST rates on handmade and machine-made matchsticks to 12 per cent. Hand-made matches earlier attracted 5 per cent, while machine-made ones attracted 18 per cent.

The council also slashed GST rate on Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services of aircraft from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, with full input tax credit.

The due date for filing the annual return for FY 2018-19 has been extended to June 30. For taxpayers with turnover of less than Rs 2 crore, late fees will not be levied for delayed filing and reconciliation statement for 2 years.

The GST council also decided that Infosys will provide a better GSTN system by July 2020. The original date was January 2021.

The new rates will come into effect on April 1, 2020.