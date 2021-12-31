GST Hike On Textiles From 5% To 12% Deferred Amid Objections: Sources

The GST Council decided that the rate hike on textiles will be deferred

The goods and services tax (GST) Council meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, today decided that the rate hike on textiles from five per cent to 12 per cent will be deferred, amid objections from states and the industry, sources told NDTV.

Many states had objected to the higher tax rate on textile products and demanded that the rate hike be put on hold. The matter was raised by states like Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu. The states said that they are not in favour of a hike in GST rate on textiles to 12 per cent, from five per cent currently, with effect from January 1, 2022.

The issue came up for discussion during finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's pre-budget consultations with her counterparts from the states.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi Government will protest against the proposed tax hike on textiles. "The government won't let the common man's voice be suppressed," Sisodia said.

The minister stated that the textile traders are opposing the increase in GST rates and their demands are justified, so the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government shall take them forward.

West Bengal's former finance minister Amit Mitra had urged the Union finance minister to roll back a proposed hike in textile saying that it would lead to the closure of around one lakh textile units and 15 lakh job losses.

Industry bodies had also opposed the rise in tax from five per cent, citing higher compliance costs especially for the unorganised sector and micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) besides making the poor man's clothing expensive.

Earlier in the year, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), on the recommendations of the GST Council, had announced that the GST rate on garments, textiles, and footwear would be raised from five per cent to 12 per cent with effect from January 1, 2022.

The 46th meeting of the GST Council is being held in the national capital today, where Finance ministers of States and Union Territories and senior officials are also present at the meeting.

Union ministers of state in the Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, besides the senior officials in the Ministry of Finance, are also attending the meeting.

The meeting holds significance as it is taking place ahead of the Union Budget for 2022-23, which is scheduled to be presented in Parliament on February 1, 2022.