GST Refund Fortnight For Exporters Ends Today The government extended the special fortnight-long drive on Tuesday to process pending GST refunds.

To be able to know the status of shipping bill, one can log into http://www.icegate.gov.in/iceLogin/loginAction? and register if not already done, to know the status of your shipping bill.



The GST refund fortnight had, in fact, kicked off on May 31, and was supposed to end on June 14. The deadline was given



The government had extended the special fortnight-long drive on Tuesday to process pending GST refunds. The government statement said that the refunds amounting to over Rs 7,500 crore were already sanctioned as a part of this drive till now compared to Rs 5,350 crore sanctioned in the earlier drive which lasted from March 15 to 29. Refund Fortnight organised by CBIC till today i.e 16.06.2018.

Don't miss this opportunity !!#EaseofDoingBusiness@PIB_India@EODB_India@FinMinIndia@MIB_India@DDNational@gstindiapic.twitter.com/V3mqmR9I2B — CBIC (@cbic_india) June 16, 2018

"In view of overwhelming response from exporters and pending claims, the period of refund fortnight is being extended by two more days that is up to June 16," an official statement said.



The government had last month announced the fortnight-long drive from May 31 to June 14.



In March, the government had launched a similar exercise to process the pending GST refunds on account of exports. However this time, the drive is to facilitate all types of refund claims received till April 30.



