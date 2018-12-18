GST Evasion Of Rs 12,766 Crore Detected In April-November

However, more than Rs 7,900 crore has been recovered during April-November 2018.

A total of 3,196 cases of Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion amounting to Rs 12,766 crore have come to light in the first eight months of the current financial year, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday. Also, more than Rs 7,900 crore has been recovered during April-November 2018.

"During the current financial year 2018-19 (between April 2018 and November 2018), 3,196 cases of suspected GST evasion amounting to Rs 12,766.85 crore have been identified. An amount of Rs 7,909.96 crore has also been recovered during the same period," the Ministry said in a tweet.

The measures taken by the government to check GST evasion are intelligence-based enforcement, eWay bill squads, systematic analysis of data and setting up of Directorate General (Analytics and Risk Management), the Ministry said.