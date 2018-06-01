GST Collection For May Surges Past Rs 94,000 Crore

The total GST collection for May 2018 is Rs 94,016 crores, which is higher compared to average monthly collection of Rs 89,885 crores of 2017-18. This reflects better compliance after introduction of e-way bills.— Dr Hasmukh Adhia (@adhia03) June 1, 2018
The constant increasing trend of quarterly GDP numbers in the four-quarters of 2017-18 at 5.6%, 6.3%, 7% and 7.7% indicates that the structural measures of reforms undertaken by government is now bringing rich dividends in the form of higher GDP growth rate.
CommentsWhat is most noticeable is the increase in the growth rate of GVA of manufacturing sector in the last two quarters of 2017-18 at 8.5% and 9.1%, at constant price. "We would like to believe that GST has given a big boost to the Industrial Sector," Adhia further said.
As per the figures released by the Finance Ministry, out of the Rs 94,016 crore, Rs 15,866 crore was collected as Central GST (CGST) and Rs 21,691 crore as State GST (SGST). Rs 49,120 crore was collected as Integrated GST (IGST) and Rs 7,339 crore as cess.