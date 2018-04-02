GST E-Way Bill: How To Register For Bill Generation E-way bill can be generated from ewaybillgst.gov.in portal by the registered persons or transporters who cause movement of goods of consignment.

All the registered persons under GST need to register on the portal of e-way bill again.



Steps to register on e-way bill portal (transporters already registered in GST portal):



1. All the registered persons under GST need to register on the portal of e-way bill again by using the GSTIN (Goods and Services Tax Identification Number)



2. Users can go to e-way bill portal and click on registration



3. Now, choose e-way bill registration and enter the GSTIN



4. The system sends an OTP to the registered mobile number, registered with GST portal



5. After the authentication, the system enables the user to generate his/her username and password for the e-way bill system



6. After generation of username and password of his/her choice, he/she may proceed to make entries to generate e-way bill



Steps to register on e-way bill portal (transporters not registered in GST portal):



1. Unregistered transports can go to e-way bill portal and click on registration



2. Now, click on 'Enrolment for Transporters'



3. Fill the form and submit



4. The e-way bill portal will generate Transporter ID, along with your user credentials. This Transporter ID can be given to clients



