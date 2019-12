All decisions, including the contentious ones, were taken unanimously earlier

The GST Council, in its 38th meeting on Wednesday, voted for the very first time since its inception to settle for a uniform rate on lotteries across the country, Rajasthan Minister Shanti Dhariwal said.

This is the first time since the launch of the new overarching indirect tax that the Council has taken a decision through the voting route.

Earlier, all decisions, including the contentious ones, were taken unanimously.