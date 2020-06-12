Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Address Media Shortly

GST Council Meeting: This is the first meeting of the GST Council since the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Address Media Shortly

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will shortly address the media, following the 40th meeting of the GST Council. This is the first meeting of the GST Council since the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which has pushed an already-slowing economy into a standstill, forced businesses to trim operations and workforce, and landed thousands of workers jobless. The GST Council meeting comes at a time when the coronavirus-triggered lockdown has forced government to roll out relief measures amid already-shrinking revenue. The GST Council had last met on March 14, days ahead of the onset of the COVID-19-induced lockdown. 

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Comments
Goods and Services TaxNirmala Sitharaman

Also Read

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter