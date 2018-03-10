GST Council Meet: Tax Filing Extended By Three Months

Highlights GST Council is expected to give extension to the filing of 3B returns Council is finalising Nilekani's proposal to simplify tax filing process In the previous meet, filing of GSTR-2 and GSTR-3 forms was stopped

In its 26th meeting on Saturday, Arun Jaitley chaired GST Council (Goods & Services Tax) extended the existing system of filing returns by another three months. Besides this, group of ministers (GOM) on the IT (information technology) will look into the tax filing process and consult tax experts before taking a call, among other decisions, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted. The council was widely expected from the industry quarters to give extension to the filing of 3B returns, something that has taken place.The Goods and Services (GST) Council was expected to simplify the return filing process on Saturday, ANI reported Friday. GST Council was expected to deliberate over the current position of revenue generated from the landmark indirect tax legislation that was passed on July 1, 2017.

On February 24 this year, Bihar's deputy chief minister and state finance minister Sushil Modi had said that the e-way bill would be made mandatory from April 1. A step in that direction may be taken in the council meet Saturday.

The GST council is eyeing at finalising the module proposed by Nandan Nilekani to simplify filing of returns in its upcoming meeting on March 10, an official told PTI on Friday.

"The biggest glitch now in the system is the GST returns. The GST return filing is being simplified. Nandan Nilekani has come out with a fantastic module and a committee has been set-up to discuss all of it and then submit a report.

In the 23rd GST council meeting, it was decided that filing of GSTR-2 and GSTR-3 forms would stop and only the filing of GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B would continue.

However, the present return filing system is still cumbersome for tax payers and cost of compliance has gone up mainly because people are not able to handle the present system of filing returns.

According to the recommendation made by Nilekani, instead of supplying invoices to be uploaded, a module can be formed where supplying invoice details can be posted, and based on the invoice data fed by the supplier, the system by itself generates the return.

GSTR-3B Return: Due Dates For February And March



Due date of filing GSTR-3B return is 20th of the next month. For instance, the 3B return for the month of March can be filed anytime before April 20, and similarly, the 3B return for the month of February can be filed anytime before March 20.

