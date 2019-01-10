NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Government Doubles Tax Exemption Limit For Small Businesses: Arun Jaitley

Currently, firms with an annual turnover of up to Rs 20 lakh are exempted from registration under a unified national GST launched in 2017.

Economy | | Updated: January 10, 2019 15:36 IST
Arun Jaitley said the small companies would have the option to opt out of the GST tax net.


New Delhi: 

The government will exempt small businesses with annual sales of up to Rs 40 lakh ($56,701) from paying taxes under goods and service tax, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday, a move aimed at wooing a key voting group ahead of a national election.

Arun Jaitley said the small companies would have the option to opt out of the GST tax net.

($1 = Rs 70.54)

