Government Doubles Tax Exemption Limit For Small Businesses: Arun Jaitley

The government will exempt small businesses with annual sales of up to Rs 40 lakh ($56,701) from paying taxes under goods and service tax, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday, a move aimed at wooing a key voting group ahead of a national election.
Currently, firms with an annual turnover of up to Rs 20 lakh are exempted from registration under a unified national goods and service tax launched in 2017.
Arun Jaitley said the small companies would have the option to opt out of the GST tax net.
($1 = Rs 70.54)