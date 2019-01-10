Government Doubles Tax Exemption Limit For Small Businesses: Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley said the small companies would have the option to opt out of the GST tax net.

The government will exempt small businesses with annual sales of up to Rs 40 lakh ($56,701) from paying taxes under goods and service tax, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday, a move aimed at wooing a key voting group ahead of a national election.

Currently, firms with an annual turnover of up to Rs 20 lakh are exempted from registration under a unified national goods and service tax launched in 2017.

($1 = Rs 70.54)