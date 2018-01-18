GST Council Cuts Rates On Used Cars, Diamonds. Full List Here The GST Council also considered simplification of the return filing process during the meeting.

Highlights GST on many agricultural implements and bio pesticides was reduced The GST Council also reduced tax rate on many services GST on Cigarette filter rods was increased



Here are the changes to tax rates of Goods recommended by the GST Council:



List of goods on which GST rate recommended for reduction from 28 per cent to 18 per cent: Old and used motor vehicles [medium and large cars and SUVs] on the margin of the supplier, subject to the condition that no input tax credit of central excise duty/value added tax or GST paid on such vehicles has been availed by him.

Buses, for use in public transport, which exclusively run on bio-fuels.

List of goods on which GST rate recommended for reduction from 28 per cent to 12 per cent: All types of old and used motors vehicles [other than medium and large cars and SUVs] on the margin of the supplier of subject to the conditions that no input tax credit of central excise duty /value added tax or GST paid on such vehicles has been availed by him.

List of goods on which GST rate recommended for reduction from 18 per cent to 12 per cent: Sugar boiled confectionary

Drinking water packed in 20 litters bottles

Fertilizer grade Phosphoric acid

Bio-diesel

Bio-pesticides

Bamboo wood building joinery

Drip irrigation system including laterals, sprinklers

Mechanical Sprayer



List of goods on which GST rate recommended for reduction from 18 per cent to 5 per cent: Tamarind Kernel Powder

Mehendi paste in cones

LPG supplied for supply to household domestic consumers by private LPG distributors Scientific and technical instruments, apparatus, equipment, accessories, parts, components, spares, tools, mock ups and modules, raw material and consumables required for launch vehicles and satellites and payloads.

List of goods on which GST rate recommended for reduction from 12 per cent to 5 per cent: Articles of straw, of esparto or of other plaiting materials; basketware and wickerwork

List of goods on which GST rate recommended for reduction from 12 per cent to 5 per cent with no refund of unutilised input tax credit: Velvet fabric

List of goods on which GST rate recommended for reduction from 3 per cent to 0.25 per cent: Diamonds and precious stones

List of goods on which nil GST will be charged: Vibhuti

Parts and accessories for manufacture of hearing aids.

De-oiled rice bran

List of goods on which GST rate recommended for increase from 12 per cent to 18 per cent: Cigarette filter rods

List of goods on which GST rate recommended for increase from nil to 5 per cent: Rice bran (other than de-oiled rice bran)



