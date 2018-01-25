GST Collections Rise To Rs 86,703 Crore In December, Says Finance Ministry Total collections under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in November had slipped for the second straight month to Rs 80,808 crore, from over Rs 83,000 crore in October.

Share EMAIL PRINT As many as 56.30 lakh GSTR 3B returns have been filed for December, Finance Ministry said. New Delhi: Halting two months of decline, the GST collections gathered momentum in December, rising to Rs 86,703 crore. "Total revenue Collections under GST for the month of December 2017 (received in December 2017/January up to January 24, 2018) has been Rs 86,703 crores till January 24 2018," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.



The ministry further said that one crore taxpayers have been registered under GST till January 24, of which 17.11 lakh are composition dealers who are required to file returns every quarter.



As many as 56.30 lakh GSTR 3B returns have been filed for December, it said.



For the composition dealers, for the July-September quarter, the last date of filing GSTR 4 Return was December 24, it said. A total of 8.10 lakh returns were filed by them amounting to Rs 335.86 crore.

For the October-December quarter, the last date for filing GSTR 4 return was January 18, and a total of 9.25 lakh returns were filed by composition dealers paying a sum of Rs 421.35 crore, it added.



