GST Collections Rise To Rs 86,703 Crore In December, Says Finance Ministry

Total collections under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in November had slipped for the second straight month to Rs 80,808 crore, from over Rs 83,000 crore in October. In September, it was over Rs 92,150 crore
The ministry further said that one crore taxpayers have been registered under GST till January 24, of which 17.11 lakh are composition dealers who are required to file returns every quarter.
As many as 56.30 lakh GSTR 3B returns have been filed for December, it said.
Comments
For the October-December quarter, the last date for filing GSTR 4 return was January 18, and a total of 9.25 lakh returns were filed by composition dealers paying a sum of Rs 421.35 crore, it added.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)