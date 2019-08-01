GST Collections At Rs. 1.02 Lakh Crore In July

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose by 5.80 per cent to Rs. 1,02,083 crore in July from a year ago period, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Thursday. In July last year, the GST revenue was Rs 96,483 crore. The Central GST collections stood at Rs 17,912 crore, State GST at Rs 25,008 crore, and Integrated GST at Rs 50,612 crore (including Rs 24,246 crore collected on imports) during July this year, noted the statement.

The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed up to July 31 stood at 75.79 lakh. The GSTR-3B Form records the summary of outward supplies, input tax credit (ITC) claimed and net tax payable.

GST receipts in June had fallen below Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time in the current financial year to Rs. 99,939 crore.

(With agency inputs)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.