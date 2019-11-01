GST Collection Fall 5.3% To Rs 95,380 Crore In October

Revenue from Goods and Services Tax fell 5.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 95,380 crore in October. However, on a monthly basis the revenue from GST rose 3.76 per cent from Rs 91,916 crore in September, official data released by Ministry of Finance showed.

Central GST (CGST) collections stood at Rs 17,582 crore, State GST (SGST) collections came in at Rs 23,674 crore and Integrated GST (IGST) came in at Rs 46,517 crore (including Rs 21,446 crore collected on imports), according to press release issued by the Finance Ministry.

"During April-October 2019 compared with 2018, the domestic component has shown 6.74 per cent growth while the GST on imports has shown negative growth and the total collection has grown by 3.38 per cent," Finance Ministry said.

