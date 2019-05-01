GST Collections At Record High Of Rs 1,13,865 Crore In April

GST April collection: The monthly collection hit a record level since the rollout of indirect tax regime

GST or Goods and Services Tax collections came in at a record high of Rs 1,13,865 crore in April, the government said on Wednesday. That was the highest monthly collection of revenue since the implementation of GST, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. The revenue collected as GST in April 2019 stood 6.84 per cent higher compared to the previous month, and 10.05 per cent compared to April 2018, official data showed. The GST revenue had stood at Rs 1,06,577 crore in March this year, and Rs 1,03,459 crore in April 2018.

Out of the total gross GST revenue collection in the month, CGST (central goods and services tax) collection was at Rs 21,163 crore, SGST (state goods and services tax) at Rs 28,801 crore and IGST (integrated GST) at Rs 54,733 crore, the government noted.

GST Revenue collections for the month of April, 2019 recorded highest ever collection since GST implementation with effect from 1st July, 2017; For full details, please log on to: https://t.co/i2evJMpefh Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) May 1, 2019

The total number of GSTR 3B returns filed for the month of March up to April 30 stood at 72.13 lakh, the Ministry of Finance said in its statement.

The total revenue earned by central and state governments after regular and provisional settlement in April was Rs 47,533 crore for CGST and Rs 50,776 crore for SGST, the finance ministry said.

The GST revenue collections in April were 16.05 per cent higher than the monthly average of Rs 98,114 crore in financial year 2018-19, the finance ministry noted.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.