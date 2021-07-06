GR Infraprojects IPO To Open Tomorrow; Things To Know

GR Infraprojects is into civil construction, manufacturing and development of roads and highways

GR Infraprojects' initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription tomorrow i.e. July 7, 2021. The public issue of the Udaipur-based integrated road engineering, procurement and construction company will entirely be an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.15 crore shares by the promoter and shareholders, and no fresh shares will be issued by the company. The primary market offering will close on July 9, 2021, and the shares are likely to be listed on the bourses on July 19.

The OFS will include sale of 11,42,400 shares by Lokesh Builders, 1,27,000 shares by Jasamrit Premises and 80,000 shares by Jasamrit Fashions. As many as 2.25 lakh shares will be reserved for eligible employees, the company had said in its red herring prospectus. GR Infraprojects will not receive any proceeds from the share offering as it is an offer for sale.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets and Equirus Capital are the book running lead managers, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.

Meanwhile, Clean Science and Technology IPO will also open for subscription on the same day i.e. July 7 and this is also an offer for sale by the existing investors.