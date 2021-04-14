GR Infraprojects Files IPO Papers

GR Infraprojects is involved in civil construction activities, development of roads and highways

GR Infraprojects has filed the draft red herring prospectus with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India for its initial public offering. The primary market offering of the Udaipur-based integrated road engineering, procurement and construction company will be an offer (OFS) for sale of 1,15,08,704 shares by the promoter and other shareholders. The shares are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

The OFS will involve the sale of 11,42,400 equity shares by Lokesh Builders, 1,27,000 equity shares by Jasamrit Premises and 80,000 shares by Jasamrit Fashions, among others. The company will not receive any proceeds from the share sale as this is an offer for sale.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets and Equirus Capital are the book running lead managers, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.

