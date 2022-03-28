Government Liabilities Rose To Rs 128.41 Lakh Crore In December Quarter

Government's total liabilities rose in the third quarter of current fiscal

Government's total liabilities rose by 2.15 per cent to Rs 128.41 lakh crore in the third quarter of the current financial year from Rs 125.71 lakh crore in the previous quarter, according to data released by the Finance Ministry on Monday.

Public debt accounted for 91.60 per cent of total outstanding liabilities at end-December 2021 as against 91.48 per cent at end-September 2021. Nearly 29.94 per cent of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than 5 years, as per the quarterly report on public debt management.

During October-December quarter of 2021-22, the Central Government issued dated securities worth Rs 2.88 lakh crore as against Rs 2.83 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. During the third quarter of the current financial year, repayments stood at Rs 75,300 crore.

The weighted average yield of primary issuances increased to 6.33 per cent in third quarter of current fiscal from 6.26 per cent in second quarter of 2021-22. The weighted average maturity of new issuances of dated securities was higher at 16.88 years in third quarter of current fiscal as compared to 16.51 years in second quarter of 2021-22, the data showed.