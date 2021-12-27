Government Urges Automakers To Produce Flex-Fuel Vehicles In 6 Months

Government has urged auto makers to commence production of flex fuel vehicles

Automobile manufacturers have been urged to commence manufacturing flex-fuel vehicles and flex-fuel strong hybrid electric vehicles, complying with BS-VI (Bharat Stage-VI) emission norms within six months.

Transport minister Nitin Gadkari said this on Monday, adding that the suggestion has been given to automobile manufacturers as this will help in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles on a well-to-wheel basis. Also it will help the country comply with its commitment made at COP26 to reduce the total projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

The move will also help in substituting India's petroleum imports, official sources said.

"In order to substitute India's import of petroleum as a fuel, we have now advised the automobile manufacturers in India to start manufacturing flex fuel vehicles (FFV) and flex fuel strong hybrid electric vehicles (FFV-SHEV) complying with BS-6 Norms in a time bound manner within a period of six months," the minister said in a series of tweets.

He pointed out that flex fuel vehicles are capable of running on a combination of 100 per cent petrol or 100 per cent bio-ethanol as well as their blends.