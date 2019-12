Finance ministry said stimulus measures led to record inflows of foreign capital into the country

The Finance Ministry on Friday presented a status report on impact of the recently announced stimulus measures and said that FDI inflows rose exponentially during the first half of fiscal FY19-20.

According to the finance ministry, the stimulus measures have led to a record inflow of foreign capital into the country.

"Continuous liberalization has resulted in record FDI inflows of $35 billion in H1 2019-20 as against $31 billion in H1 2018-19," showed a presentation by the ministry.