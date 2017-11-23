Government Working On Data Mining Of Deregistered Companies

The minister of state for corporate affairs said that based on details gathered from banks, around 50,000 deregistered companies deposited and withdrew about Rs 17,000 crore during demonetisation. Data mining is continuing with respect to the struck-off entities, Chaudhary said, adding that artificial intelligence could be used to identify illegal activities of companies. He was speaking at an event organised by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. In efforts to curb illicit funds flows and corruption, the government had demonetised old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes in November last year.
