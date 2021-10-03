Government Working On A Robust E-Commerce Policy, Says Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said that a robust e-commerce policy is in the offing

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday assured that every stakeholder's interest will be taken into consideration while framing the e-commerce policy, which would be a robust one.

Mr Goyal also said that he welcomes all the feedback on the draft e-commerce rules but comments about inter-departmental issues on the draft rules are totally unwarranted.

The minister's comments have come following reports that the Department for Promotion of Internal Industry and Trade (DPIIT), the Corporate Affairs Ministry and the Niti Aayog have objected to some provisions of the draft e-commerce rules.

The report citing an RTI reply has claimed that Niti Aayog has expressed apprehensions that the draft rules may harm ease of doing business.

Mr Goyal said that the whole purpose of an inter-ministerial consultation was to get views and comments from different quarters.

"I do believe that I welcome all the feedback and look forward to a very robust and healthy consultations with all the stakeholders...We are trying to balance everybody's interest and come up with a robust framework in which this (policy) can be implemented in the interest of all Indians," the minister said.

The very purpose of releasing draft rules is to elicit public opinion, ideas from other departments, from stakeholders, encourage feedback, he said, adding the government has always believed in engaging with all the stakeholders before taking a final decision on any policy.

Citing example of data privacy law, national education policy and jewellery hallmarking norms, the minister said the government conducts stakeholders consultation to arrive at a good decision.

Domestic jewellers are now appreciating the hallmarking norms, which they were opposing earlier tooth and nail, he said.

"The consumer rules around the e-commerce are under public consultation. I warmly welcome feedback from various stakeholders but I have to protect everybody's interest and balance consumers interest, ecommerce interests, retailers interests," he said.