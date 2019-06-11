NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Commodities

Government Withdraws Export Incentive For Onion As Prices Jump

India exports onions mainly to Bangladesh, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka.

Commodities | | Updated: June 11, 2019 16:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Government Withdraws Export Incentive For Onion As Prices Jump

Government withdrew 10 per cent export incentives on onion, the government said in a statement on Tuesday, as prices of the bulb jumped 47 per cent in a month due to dwindling supplies.

The south Asian country had doubled export incentives for onion in December following steep drop in prices that angered farmers.

On Tuesday, wholesale price in the country's largest onion trading hub, Lasalgaon in the western state of Maharashtra, was Rs 1,330 per 100 kg, up from Rs 673 at the beginning of the year.

India exports onions mainly to Bangladesh, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Onion pricesOnion prices jump

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sushma SwarajCyclone VayuExpensive PaintingPrashant KanojiaLive TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableSamsung M40Honor 20Mi Band 4Shikhar DhawanAmitabh BachchanMi 9TIAF AN 32

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top