Government Unveils Upgraded Portal For Trading Firms

Government unveils new portal for international trading companies

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has unveiled the upgraded version of online filing of Authorised Economic Operators (AEO) T2 and T3 applications platform, www.aeoindia.gov.in, where the AEO web application will also be accessible.

The advanced online filing facility for AEOs opened on Wednesday and is designed to ensure continuous real-time and digital monitoring of physically filed AEO T2 and AEO T3 applications for timely intervention and expedience, a statement issued by CBIC said.

The AEO application processing for AEO T1 on www.aeoindia.gov.in has been functional since December 2018, however the upgraded version of the portal has been introduced to ease the proceedings for users.

AEO certification is a globally recognised quality indicator that helps in improving the security of the supply chain. The companies which have AEO certification are considered as a safe and secure trading partner.

In India, AEO certification was implemented in 2011 and there are three tiers of AEO certification, namely AEO T1, AEO T2 and AEO T3 for importers and exporters.