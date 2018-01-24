Government Unveils Details Of Bank Recapitalisation Plan: 10 Points IDBI Bank, the lender with the highest stressed-loan ratio, will get the biggest chunk of Rs 10,610 crore out of Rs 88,139 crore that the government is infusing in state banks.

Share EMAIL PRINT During the current fiscal, ending March 31, State Bank of India will get Rs 8,800 crore capital.



IDBI Bank, the lender with the highest stressed-loan ratio, will get the biggest chunk of Rs 10,610 crore. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that steps need to be taken to ensure that governance of banks follows the highest standards and there is a need for institutional mechanism to ensure that the past is not repeated.



Here are 10 things you must know about the bank recapitalisation plan:



1. During the current fiscal, ending March 31, State Bank of India will get Rs 8,800 crore capital and Bank of India, Rs 9,232 crore. UCO Bank will get Rs 6,507 crore; Punjab National Bank -Rs 5,473 crore; Bank of Baroda - Rs 5,375 crore; Central Bank of India - Rs 5,158 crore; Canara Bank - Rs 4,865 crore; Indian Overseas Bank - Rs 4,694 crore and Union Bank of India - Rs 4,524 crore.



2. Oriental Bank of Commerce would get Rs 3,571 crore, Dena Bank Rs 3,045 crore, Bank of Maharashtra Rs 3,173 crore, United Bank of India Rs 2,634 crore, Corporation Bank Rs 2,187 crore, Syndicate Bank Rs 2,839 crore, Andhra Bank Rs 1,890 crore, Allahabad Bank Rs 1,500 crore, Punjab and Sind Bank Rs

785 crore.



3. The finance ministry said today the Rs 80,000 crore recapitalisation bonds which will be issued to finance the recaptilization plan will not have impact on the country's fiscal deficit. These bonds will not have Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) and have tenure of 10-15 years, Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg told reporters here. SLR is a portion of deposits that banks need to invest in government securities.



4. Asked about the pricing, Garg said it would be three months average price of government securities plus the spread. "There is no fiscal impact of bond issuance to banks...These will be swap deals and cash neutral. There is not going to be a public issue," he said.



5. "We inherited a very major problem and therefore, we have been involved in finding a solution to that problem. The entire objective of this exercise has been that it is government's prime responsibility to keep PSBs in good health," said Mr Jaitley.



6. Mr Jaitley said while planning recapitalisation the government had two objectives - which bank would get how much money and various steps to be taken to ensure that the PSBs follow higher standards.



7. Mr Kumar said bank recapitalisation is dependent on performance and reforms undertaken by the lenders. He said loans above Rs 250 crore will undergo special monitoring.



8. The banks have so far raised Rs 10,312 crore from the capital markets and more is expected to be raised in the remaining period of the 2017-18 fiscal.



9. The lenders, majority-owned by the government, have more than two-thirds of the country's banking assets. The non-performing assets (NPAs) of PSBs have increased to Rs 7.33 lakh crore as of June 2017, from Rs 2.75 lakh crore in March 2015.



10. Earlier this month, the Lok Sabha gave its approval for Rs 80,000 crore recapitalisation bonds for strengthening PSBs. (With Agencies Inputs)



The government said on Wednesday that it will infuse over Rs 1 lakh crore in 20 public sector banks (PSBs) in the current fiscal as part of its massive two-year Rs 2.11 lakh crore bank recapitalisation plan. A total of Rs 80,000 crore will be raised through recap bonds and Rs 8,139 crore will be provided as budgetary support during the current fiscal, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. The total recapitalisation will cross Rs 1 lakh crore in the fiscal ending March 31, 2018 after including funds raised from sales of shares to external investors, said Rajeev Kumar, Secretary, Department of Financial Services.IDBI Bank, the lender with the highest stressed-loan ratio, will get the biggest chunk of Rs 10,610 crore. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that steps need to be taken to ensure that governance of banks follows the highest standards and there is a need for institutional mechanism to ensure that the past is not repeated.1. During the current fiscal, ending March 31, State Bank of India will get Rs 8,800 crore capital and Bank of India, Rs 9,232 crore. UCO Bank will get Rs 6,507 crore; Punjab National Bank -Rs 5,473 crore; Bank of Baroda - Rs 5,375 crore; Central Bank of India - Rs 5,158 crore; Canara Bank - Rs 4,865 crore; Indian Overseas Bank - Rs 4,694 crore and Union Bank of India - Rs 4,524 crore.2. Oriental Bank of Commerce would get Rs 3,571 crore, Dena Bank Rs 3,045 crore, Bank of Maharashtra Rs 3,173 crore, United Bank of India Rs 2,634 crore, Corporation Bank Rs 2,187 crore, Syndicate Bank Rs 2,839 crore, Andhra Bank Rs 1,890 crore, Allahabad Bank Rs 1,500 crore, Punjab and Sind Bank Rs785 crore.3. The finance ministry said today the Rs 80,000 crore recapitalisation bonds which will be issued to finance the recaptilization plan will not have impact on the country's fiscal deficit. These bonds will not have Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) and have tenure of 10-15 years, Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg told reporters here. SLR is a portion of deposits that banks need to invest in government securities.4. Asked about the pricing, Garg said it would be three months average price of government securities plus the spread. "There is no fiscal impact of bond issuance to banks...These will be swap deals and cash neutral. There is not going to be a public issue," he said.5. "We inherited a very major problem and therefore, we have been involved in finding a solution to that problem. The entire objective of this exercise has been that it is government's prime responsibility to keep PSBs in good health," said Mr Jaitley.6. Mr Jaitley said while planning recapitalisation the government had two objectives - which bank would get how much money and various steps to be taken to ensure that the PSBs follow higher standards.7. Mr Kumar said bank recapitalisation is dependent on performance and reforms undertaken by the lenders. He said loans above Rs 250 crore will undergo special monitoring.8. The banks have so far raised Rs 10,312 crore from the capital markets and more is expected to be raised in the remaining period of the 2017-18 fiscal. 9. The lenders, majority-owned by the government, have more than two-thirds of the country's banking assets. The non-performing assets (NPAs) of PSBs have increased to Rs 7.33 lakh crore as of June 2017, from Rs 2.75 lakh crore in March 2015.10. Earlier this month, the Lok Sabha gave its approval for Rs 80,000 crore recapitalisation bonds for strengthening PSBs. (With Agencies Inputs)