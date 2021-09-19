Government To Set Up Research Wing To Boost Information Dissemination

Government plans to set up a research unit to back up policy decisions with well researched data

The government is planning to set up a research unit within its information dissemination wing – Press Information Bureau (PIB) – through which it aims to strengthen daily content generated by official channels with well researched material on all significant policy decisions.

The idea behind a research unit is to ensure that all official information which PIB generates through press conferences, official handouts as well as through its social media handles, is backed with well researched and factual data, which can effectively help in dispelling any kind of lack of information or misinterpreted data, sources aware of the development said.

The research unit, which would be headed by a director level official from the PIB, is expected to come into existence from this month itself. Sources further said that it will be under the direct supervision of the Principal Director General of PIB.

All the researched information and data will be in the form of fact sheets or as background documents, covering all sectors and domains and will be provided along with all important policy related decisions, which are normally conveyed by the ministry in the form of press releases or official tweets.

Sources further said that the research unit will also ensure that all the data is stored in a dashboard and can be accessed on a real time basis.

PIB is the official channel of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which provides information related to all policy related decisions taken by the government to different sections of media like print and television media as well as radio and web.

It has a dedicated team consisting of officials, who are given responsibilities of handling various central ministries. They reach out to newspapers and television channels and other sections of the media, to impart information about government's various policy decisions and initiatives by issuing press releases, arranging press conferences, relaying information through social media and even arranging interactions of ministers and ministry officials with media personnel.