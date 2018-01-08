Government To Offload 1.5% In NMDC Tomorrow At Rs 153.5 Per Share

The two-day offer for sale (OFS) will open for institutional investors tomorrow and for retail investors on
Wednesday. Sale of 1.5 per cent would fetch Rs 750 crore to the exchequer, a source said.
The stake sale will have a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription of a further 1.5 per cent, the source added. Shares of NMDC closed at Rs 161.85, up 2.11 per cent on the BSE.
The floor price of Rs 153.50 is at a discount of 5 per cent over the closing price of Rs 161.85.
The government has already raised over Rs 52,500 crore in current fiscal through stake sale in PSUs, including listing of insurance PSUs and exchange traded fund.
