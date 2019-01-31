NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom

Government To Not Extend February 1 Deadline For E-Commerce Norms

After due consideration, it has been decided, with the approval of the competent authority, not to extend the above deadline, it noted.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: January 31, 2019 18:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Government To Not Extend February 1 Deadline For E-Commerce Norms

The government said on Thursday that it would not extend the February 1 deadline for implementation of revised FDI or foreign direct investment norms for e-commerce firms.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) said in a statement that it had "received some representations to extend the deadline of February 1, 2019 to comply with the conditions contained in the Press Note 2 of 2018 series on FDI Policy in e-Commerce issued by the Department".

After due consideration, it has been decided, with the approval of the competent authority, not to extend the above deadline, it noted.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

E-commerce

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget 2019Union BudgetJind Election ResultH-1B VisasChanda KochharIND vs NZWagonRLive TVRam TempleHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusChandrababu NaiduBudget SessionIncome TaxRedmi Note 7 ProJio

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top