Government To Not Extend February 1 Deadline For E-Commerce Norms

The government said on Thursday that it would not extend the February 1 deadline for implementation of revised FDI or foreign direct investment norms for e-commerce firms.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) said in a statement that it had "received some representations to extend the deadline of February 1, 2019 to comply with the conditions contained in the Press Note 2 of 2018 series on FDI Policy in e-Commerce issued by the Department".

After due consideration, it has been decided, with the approval of the competent authority, not to extend the above deadline, it noted.