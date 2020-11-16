Government To Not Extend Deadline For Bharat Petroleum Bids: Report

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and will not extend the deadline for private firms submitting initial bids

Government To Not Extend Deadline For Bharat Petroleum Bids: Report

The government has received a "sufficient and good response" regarding the privatisation of state refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and will not extend the deadline for private firms submitting initial bids, two sources said on Monday. (Also Read: Bidding For Bharat Petroleum Stake Sale To End Today: 10 Things To Know )

The government had extended the deadline for bids for BPCL, one of India's most profitable state-owned companies, as the pandemic delayed the process that was initially expected to be completed by October. The deadline to submit bids to buy the government's entire stake in BPCL is November 16. 

Newsbeep

Comments
bpcl bidding deadlineBPCLBharat Petroleum Corp Ltd

Also Read

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india