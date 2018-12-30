NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Banking & Financial Services

Government To Infuse 10,086 Crore Rupees Into Bank Of India

The bank informed the BSE in a regulatory filing on Saturday that the capital infusion in its equity will be done by way of preferential allotment.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: December 30, 2018 11:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Government To Infuse 10,086 Crore Rupees Into Bank Of India
Mumbai: 

The Central government has decided to infuse Rs 10,086 crore into Bank of India.

The bank informed the BSE in a regulatory filing on Saturday that the capital infusion in its equity will be done by way of preferential allotment.

According to the filing, the bank's board will consider "by way of circular resolution on or after January 2, 2019 the proposal for raising capital by this infusion and further issue of equity shares or securities at an appropriate time and other incidental matters thereat".

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Bank of IndiaBank of India capital

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ind vs ausLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusMeghalaya MineTata SkyPaytm KYCBangladesh ElectionsNarendra ModiHD Deve GowdaChandigarh RapeAir IndiaGhazipur ViolenceElection in Bangladesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top