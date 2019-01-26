NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Government To Infuse 1,500 Crore Rupees Into Air India Next Week: Report

In December 20, 2018, the Central government had sought Parliament's nod to infuse Rs 2,345 crore into the financially strained national carrier.

Aviation | | Updated: January 26, 2019 11:50 IST
New Delhi: 

The Central government will infuse a fresh equity of Rs 1,500 crore into national passenger carrier Air India early next week, a senior official said on Friday.

According to the senior official from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the amount is a part of second supplementary demands for grants for 2018-19 for gross additional expenditure.

In December 20, 2018, the Central government had sought Parliament's nod to infuse Rs 2,345 crore into the financially strained national carrier under the airline's 'Turn Around Plan'.

Air IndiaAir India equity

