Government To Hike Tariffs On Pipelines By 25-30%: Report

The government is planning a 25-30% hike in tariffs for local gas pipelines by end-December, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Economy | | Updated: November 14, 2018 14:26 IST
The tariff is the amount pipeline owners can charge to transport gas.

NEW DELHI: The government is planning a 25 per cent to 30 per cent hike in tariffs for local gas pipelines by end-December, an industry source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The gas transportation regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) recently raised the tariff by the same range on seven local piplines. The new hike would apply to all remaining pipelines.

"Normally tariffs are revised in 5 years, but this revision is pending for quite some time," the source said.

PNGRB's chairman D K Sarraf said at a conference earlier on Wednesday that the board will hike the tariff for all pipelines by end-December but did not detail the size of the hike.

The tariff is the amount pipeline owners can charge to transport gas.

The move will benefit the country's biggest natural gas transporter Gail (India) Ltd, state-owned gas transportation company Gujarat State Petroleum Corp and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd

 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

