Government To Get Up To Rs 1,500 Crore As Monthly Toll From Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Says Nitin Gadkari

Delhi-Mumbai expressway is expected to generate toll worth Rs 1,500 crore per month

Government will get toll revenues worth Rs 1,000 to 1,500 crore every month once the much-awaited Delhi-Mumbai Expressway becomes operational in 2023, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday.

Mr Gadkari also asserted that National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will rake in an annual toll income to the tune of Rs 1.40 lakh crore in the next five years from the current level of Rs 40,000 crore.

The union minister, who just completed a whirlwind tour to assess the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway that will pass through four states apart from the national capital, said the national highways infrastructure is a world-class success story.

"Once the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is completed and opened for the public, we will get at least Rs 1,000-1,500 crore as toll revenues every month," he said.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is likely to be completed by March 2023 and is being built as part of the first phase of the ''Bharatmala Pariyojana''.

The eight-lane expressway, covering Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, is expected to halve the commute time between the national capital and the country's financial hub from nearly 24 hours to 12 hours.