Government To Focus On Fiscal Consolidation, Capital Spending: Krishnamurthy Subramanian

New Delhi: The government plans to focus on fiscal consolidation while pushing up state capital spending to bolster growth prospects, Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Wednesday.

India expects to achieve double-digit growth in the current year and economic reforms are likely to push future growth prospects, Mr Subramanian said at a virtual summit of U.S. and Indian industry captains.

