Government To Finalise Social Media Rules Before July-End, Says Minister

Government has said that social media rules would be finalised by July-end

IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that Government is looking to finalise new social media rules before July-end after extensive consultations with industry stakeholders.

He further said that Government is also open to industry's suggestions on having an efficient grievance redressal mechanism for social media users.

On Monday, Government had reissued new rules on social media companies, which it had abruptly withdrawn last week after proposing them.

There were no changes in the rules but the Government said that the law was needed because the companies had violated constitutional rights, according to a Reuters report.