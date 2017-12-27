Government To Borrow Rs 50,000 Crore More In FY18

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had earlier budgeted to raise Rs 5,800 crore in 2017/18 via bond sales.
New Delhi:
The government is likely to borrow an additional Rs 50,000 crore ($7.79 billion) in 2017/18 fiscal year that ends in March, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, which could widen the country's fiscal deficit.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had earlier budgeted to raise Rs 5,800 crore ($90.45 billion) in 2017/18 via bond sales to bridge the fiscal deficit of 3.2 per cent of GDP.
