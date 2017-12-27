Government To Borrow Rs 50,000 Crore More In FY18

© Thomson Reuters 2017

The government is likely to borrow an additional Rs 50,000 crore ($7.79 billion) in 2017/18 fiscal year that ends in March, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, which could widen the country's fiscal deficit.Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had earlier budgeted to raise Rs 5,800 crore ($90.45 billion) in 2017/18 via bond sales to bridge the fiscal deficit of 3.2 per cent of GDP.