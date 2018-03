© Thomson Reuters 2018

The government plans to borrow Rs 2.88 lakh crore ($44.40 billion) in the first half of the 2018/19 financial year that begins in April, the government said on Monday.In the budget unveiled in February, the government said it envisages a gross market borrowing of Rs 6.06 lakh crore in 2018/19 and a net market borrowing of Rs 4.62 lakh crore. The government and the central bank are also considering a plan to raise the foreign investment limit in government bonds, S.C.Garg, economic affairs secretary, told reporters.