NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom

Government Tells Tech Firms To Protect User Privacy, Prevent Abuse

Technology firms have been concerned that the government's drive to step up measures to boost local data storage will increase investment costs.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: September 19, 2019 18:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Government Tells Tech Firms To Protect User Privacy, Prevent Abuse

Technology firms must protect user privacy and prevent abuse of their platforms, IT minister said on Thursday, speaking as the government draws up a data privacy law and seeks to push companies to store more data locally.

The Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said he wanted Indians to have access to more technology platforms but said this should not undermine user privacy.

"I have only one caveat - it must be safe and secure, it must safeguard the privacy rights of the individual and you must make extra efforts that people don't abuse the system," Mr Prasad told industry executives at a gathering organised by Alphabet Inc's Google in New Delhi.

India's 130 crore people and their massive consumption of mobile data has turned it into a key growth market for US technology giants such as Google, Facebook and Amazon.

India has already forced foreign payment firms such as Mastercard Inc and Visa Inc to store data locally.

Technology firms have been concerned that the government's drive to step up measures to boost local data storage will increase investment costs.

Google said at the event that it had launched a new job-search feature on its Google Pay platform, which is used by 6.7 crore people in a month and competes with SoftBank-backed Paytm and Walmart Inc's PhonePe.

Google also expanded its artificial intelligence-based voice assistant service to feature phones by partnering with one of India's top telecom carriers in a country where more than 30 crore use 2G devices.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Google India

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rajnath SinghDelhiMumbaiPM ModiE-cigaretteKashmirUnnaoSensexPNR StatusPetrol, Diesel PriceiOS 13Samsung M30sWhatsAppJioSBIRedmi 8A

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top