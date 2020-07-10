Government Suspends Release Of Factory Output Data For Second Month

The government did not release data on headline the headline factory output - measured by the Index of Industrial Production - for a second straight month due to inadequate data collection. However, the limited data released by government showed that industrial activity picked up in May from April. The Index of Industrial Production for the month of May 2020 stood at 88.4 compared to 53.6 in April 2020, indicating a graded pickup in industrial activity in the economy, the government data showed.

"The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of May 2020 stand at 87.0, 82.4 and 149.6 respectively," the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a statement.

The number of units responding has improved in May 2020 as compared to the earlier months of lockdown, Ministery added.