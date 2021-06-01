Government Seeks To Exempt Battery Vehicles From Payment Of Registration Fees

Government is keen to promote usage of electric or battery operated vehicles in the country

To promote e-mobility across the country, the Government is planning to introduce certain electric or battery operated vehicle-friendly norms.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification, proposing to exempt battery operated vehicles from payment of fees for issuance and renewal of registration certificates.

The ministry has sought comments on it from the general public and all concerned stakeholders within a span of thirty days of the issuance of the draft notification.

The notification had been issued on May 27, 2021 and the comments have been sought before June 27.

Once the comments are received, the ministry will hold internal consultations over them and after arriving at a particular decision will incorporate the changes and seek Cabinet's approval for amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules of 1989.

The Central Government has been quite bullish towards promoting e-mobility and in the past few years, has aggressively rolled out electric vehicles. Almost all vehicles being used for official purpose across all central government departments, are now electric ones.