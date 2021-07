The government had budgeted expenditure of Rs 35.11 lakh crore in the previous financial year.

The Union Government on Tuesday sought parliament's approval for Rs 23,675 crore in additional spending, including Rs 10,730 crore for a rural jobs programme in the current fiscal year ending in March 2022.

The extra spending is on top of the budgeted Rs 34.83 lakh crore announced for the 202122 fiscal year in February, compared with Rs 35.11 lakh crore expenditure in the previous financial year.