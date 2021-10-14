Government Says Coal Supplies To Power Plants Crossed 2 Million Tonnes

Government has said that coal supplies to power plants have been enhanced

Amid dry fuel shortage being faced by power plants across the country, which raised concerns of outages among several states, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that cumulative supplies to plants exceeded 2 million tonnes on October 12, 2021 and that they are being further enhanced.

"Happy to share that cumulative coal supplies to thermal power plants from all sources including @CoalIndiaHQ recorded more than 2 million tonnes yesterday. We are increasing coal dispatch to power plants further to ensure sufficient coal stocks at power plants," Mr Joshi tweeted.

According to official sources, supplies from Coal India Limited (CIL) to power stations have already touched 1.62 million tonnes a day since October 11 and the total offtake has risen to 1.88 million tonnes per day, compared to the monthly average of 1.75 million tonnes.

CIL also plans to increase production after Dusshera, when workers are back from holidays and the attendance picks up, sources added further.

Earlier on October 12, Mr Joshi had said that the government was making all out efforts to meet the demand of power producers and stressed that efforts are on to ramp up the dry-fuel supply to two million tonnes per day.